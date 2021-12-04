Vancouver City Hall, BC Place will be illuminated purple tonight

Vancouver City Hall and BC Place Stadium are going to be glowing purple tonight for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD).

This year’s theme for the annual celebration is “fighting for rights in the post COVID era.”

The City of Vancouver made the announcement on social media.

“This year, we are celebrating the challenges, barriers and opportunities for people who live with disabilities, in the context of a global pandemic,” reads a statement from the IDPWD website.

Tonight, City Hall will light up purple in support of Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities.

“Since March 2020, every person on earth has been impacted by drastic political, social and economic change as a result of domestic and international responses to COVID-19.”

A tweet from BC Place reads, “we are reminded of our responsibility to better understand disabilities, and promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in our communities.”

Other upcoming illuminations at Vancouver City Hall and BC Place include red for the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women on December 6, blue for Human Rights Day on December 10, and blue, red and green for the Winter Holidays which will take place between December 11 and January 7.