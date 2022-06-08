Metro Vancouver city ranked worst in Canada on the global crime index

While much of Metro Vancouver is known for picturesque mountains and green landscapes, one city has been named the worst in Canada for crime.

Two BC cities landed within the top 100 of Numbeo’s 2022 global crime index, including one in Metro Vancouver.

Surrey ranked #49 with a crime index of 64.34, making it the worst city for crime in Canada according to the global crime index. Kelowna ranked #92 with a crime index of 58.26.

While Vancouver didn’t quite reach the top 100 worst cities in the world for crime, it did make the list at #295 with a crime index of 37.16 and a safety index of 62.84.

Of the 459 international cities on the index, there are a total of 45 Canadian cities listed.

According to Numbeo, “crime levels lower than 20 as very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 as being low, crime levels between 40 and 60 as being moderate, crime levels between 60 and 80 as being high and finally crime levels higher than 80 as being very high.”

At the very top of the list was Caracas, Venezuela, with a crime index of 84.27.

With files from Laine Mitchell