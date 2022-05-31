Surrey council meeting adjourned after seven minutes of mayhem (VIDEO)

On Monday, May 30, a Surrey council meeting didn’t reach the 10-minute mark.

To say that things aren’t going well for Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum and the Surrey council would be an understatement.

Some Surrey councillors have gone on record to ask for McCallum to resign on the heels of various controversies, including one that he will appear in court for this Halloween.

At Monday’s council meeting, it wasn’t just councillors asking McCallum to step down.

Councillor Jack Hundial tweeted out a small video of the chaotic meeting. It shows a group of residents asking for McCallum to step down.

@CityofSurrey Council meeting tonight, the public outcry from @brendalockebc and my calls for McCallum to step down. Public has spoken#step-down pic.twitter.com/wsN93V0VrW — Jack Hundial (@JackHundial) May 31, 2022

A councillor who has been outspoken against Doug McCallum is Linda Annis.

In a press release, Annis said that Surrey council “hit rock bottom” and that “division and dysfunction” have taken over.

According to the release, the meeting only lasted seven minutes and was adjourned over safety concerns after an “agitated audience created a chaotic scene in the council chamber.”

Annis went on to say that councillors were calling on the mayor to resign because of his criminal charges.

“The mayor was having none of it, and the public audience’s contempt for Doug McCallum just boiled over,” Annis added.

“City council meetings under Doug McCallum have been bad for many months, but this is the worse I’ve seen. People are fed up, the mayor continues with his my-way-or-the-highway approach, and frankly, it’s reached the boiling point.”

Tuesday’s meeting has been moved to Wednesday night.

In response to a request for comment, a spokesperson for McCallum said he would not be commenting.