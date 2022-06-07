Surrey grocery store stabbing suspect arrested after second attack

Surrey RCMP says it’s arrested a woman in connection with two unprovoked stabbings at Surrey grocery stores.

Both victims didn’t know the suspect, and both had to be taken to hospital to treat their injuries. The two stabbings happened two days apart in the Guildford area.

The attack happened June 2 at the Guildford Superstore and police said the victim was seriously hurt. The second stabbing happened June 4 at the Guildford Walmart. That victim was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the second stabbing officers found and arrested the suspect nearby in the 15000-block of 104th Avenue.

“The quick actions and coordinated efforts by Frontline officers, the Police Mental Health Outreach Team, and several other supporting units who responded, helped ensure the suspect was safely taken into custody,” Inspector Bill Parmar said in a news release.

“These were disturbing and violent incidents in our community, and we are thankful to all who assisted in ensuring a suspect was arrested.”

Police initially released photos of the suspect from the Superstore’s security cameras. Charges have not yet been laid, and the suspect’s identity hasn’t been released.