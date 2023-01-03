Vancouver "chronic offender" in jail after more than 115 previous convictions

The Vancouver Police Department has arrested who they’re calling a “chronic offender” who is back in jail after more than 115 previous convictions.

Vancouver Police has also revealed that the chronic offender in question is 50-year-old Francis Boivin, charged with two counts of theft over $5,000 and was due in court today.

Boivin’s most recent crime is allegedly stealing a $40,000 fine art piece from a South Granville gallery, which resulted in his arrest.

VPD officers arrested Boivin on Saturday after the art gallery owner called 911 to report that a “known thief had walked in and stolen a pricey piece of art.”

According to VPD Sergeant Steve Addison, officers recognized the suspect right away.

“Our officers responded quickly, reviewed security video, and immediately recognized the suspect,” he said.

“The thief had fled prior to our arrival, but the officers drove to his home in East Vancouver, waited for him, and arrested him when he arrived home carrying the stolen art.”

Investigators later executed a search warrant and recovered a second piece of art that had been stolen from the same store the previous day.