Metro Vancouver police officer kicked and bit during arrest

A Metro Vancouver Police Officer was reportedly kicked and bit during an arrest in Metro Vancouver.

A release from New Westminster Police Department (NWPD) details the incident that occurred on December 13 at a Canada Post centre near the New Westminster SkyTrain Station bus loop.

At around 3:30, an NWPD officer heard screaming inside a drug store near the bus loop, likely at the Canada Post counter at the Shoppers Drug Mart. The officer located a suspect who was yelling at staff near the counter.

Officers issued instructions to the suspect, but the suspect did not comply. That’s when the officer was allegedly kicked and bit.

Police were informed by a staff member that they had also been assaulted before police attended the scene.

“Customer service staff deserve a safe working environment,” stated NWPD Sergeant Justine Thom.

“If anyone is making you feel unsafe, know that you can call 911, and an officer will be there right away.”

The NWPD says that the suspect was transported to the NWPD cells and that the investigation is ongoing.

“If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police about what you saw you’re asked to call 604-525-5411 and reference file 22-18842.”