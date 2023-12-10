Say it ain't snow! Flakes flying in parts of Metro Vancouver Saturday

Parts of Metro Vancouver saw some wintery weather Saturday, with flakes reported in parts of Surrey, Langley, White Rock, Coquitlam, Burnaby and the North Shore mountains.

Higher elevations were under a special weather statement issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada, but it’s expected to end late Saturday night.

“A robust frontal system moving onto the South Coast has brought rain. Rain will become mixed with snow at sea level, however, no significant accumulation is expected for most areas. Accumulations of 2 to 5 cm are possible over higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. It is possible that high elevations above 200 metres, such as Burnaby Mountain could receive 5 to 10 cm of snow before it changes to rain this evening,” meteorologists said in the statement early this weekend. The statement has since ended.

However, a snowfall warning remains in place for North and West Vancouver, and Northeast Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

Some motorists were surprised to see the snow Saturday, however, Drive BC has not reported significant impacts on the roads. However, there are plows out, and drivers are urged to give them lots of space as they work and to drive to conditions.

Snow began this morning and is expected to accumulate 2-5 cm today. Our crews have been actively clearing roads since morning and will continue to clear and salt priority 1 routes until conditions improve. Please be cautious and drive safely as road conditions change. pic.twitter.com/WubJstQOar — City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) December 9, 2023

While the flurries are welcomed for local ski hills that have seen unprecedented slow starts to their season, it’s not expected that the snow will accumulate to levels needed for sledding at lower elevations.

But, video shows that it was enough snow for a fun day near SFU at least.

This is a developing story.