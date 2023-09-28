Grouse Mountain weekend job fair has well-paying roles up for grabs

Ski and snowboard season is just around the corner, and to prepare for it, Grouse Mountain is having a job fair this weekend, offering up some well-paying jobs for all backgrounds and levels of experience.

Positions range from full and part-time entry-level spots in guest services to patrollers and instructors. Some jobs are also up for grabs for people with a background in food services.

The job fair takes place on October 1 between 10 am and 4 pm at Grouse Mountain Plaza, and applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes or apply online.

Grouse Mountain is looking for employees who love the outdoors and who love an office with a view.

Depending on the role, jobs pay up to $40.75 an hour, according to Indeed, and applicants who bring their resumes to the job fair can get interviewed on the spot.

There are some fantastic perks up for grabs for ski and snowboard lovers, like a free seasonal access pass, discounts at restaurants, retail and rental outlets, a referral bonus program, public transit subsidies, free or discounted lift tickets at other resorts, an employee and family assistance program, and other discounts.

Full-time, year-round positions are also eligible for medical coverage, an RRSP matching plan, and free access passes for dependents.

Positions include:

Guest Services Representatives (Starting at $17.90 per hour)

Seasonal Events Representatives (Starting at $17 per hour, $21 for team leads)

Lift Operators (Starting at $18 per hour)

Cooks and dishwashers (Starting at $17.75, depending on experience)

Hosts and Servers

Housekeepers

Skyride Operators

Retail Sales Associates

Baristas/Cashiers

Ski/Snowboard Instructors

Patrollers (Various positions, starting at $20.59 per hour)

Rental Technicians

For more information, click here.