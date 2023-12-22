The Rand House at Nelson and Bute in downtown Vancouver seen in 2020. (LeonWang/Shutterstock)

During the darkest time of the year, two Vancouver residents are once again lighting up the community by decorating their heritage home with extravagant Christmas lights.

Every year, Randy Smallwood and Laurie Schultz attract more than 2,600 delightful onlookers seeking to catch a glimpse of their dazzling Christmas display in the West End.

This Christmas, passersby stopping to capture photos will find candy cane trees, wreaths on the wraparound porch, and a star atop the turret.

The Rand House at the corner of Nelson and Bute streets captures imaginations and hearts as it spreads the Christmas spirit, year after year.

Smallwood says that throughout the years, his Vancouver home has become quite popular throughout the city, with many recognizing him for his holiday and Christmas spirit.

“I’ll hop into a taxi, I’ll give them the address, and they’ll look at me and say, ‘Is that the Christmas light house?'” he told Daily Hive.

“The house is amazing. It has a heartbeat. Everybody in the community loves it,” Schultz added.

Folks have told the couple that they’ll stroll through the city just to walk past the home during the holidays “to cheer themselves up,” Smallwood said.

Special moments like surprise engagements have even taken place right outside Smallwood and Schultz’s home.

Smallwood, a mining executive, explained that with the “good fortune” and “good luck” that’s come his way, the holiday lights around his home have been one way he is giving back to the community.

“And I tell you, every time I walk back from from my work, and I see the crowds in front of the house with smiles on their face and taking pictures of themselves … is so much fun.”

Smallwood and Schultz’s home is also a popular attraction during Halloween (which Smallwood admits is his favourite holiday to decorate for). The couple admits that Christmas is even more challenging to decorate for.

Since accessing the roof and trees can be dangerous this time of year, Smallwood said they hire an outside service to do the bulk of the lights on the outside.

Despite the lengthy efforts it takes to decorate for Christmas, Schultz added, “It’s definitely worth it.”

“It makes it even a bit of a responsibility because we don’t want to let the community down,” she said.

With crowds trickling in to gaze at the lights throughout December, Smallwood said “kids” from their 20s and even in their 40s find some Christmas joy visiting the home.

“Especially with the rain and the wet and the dark … what I find is those lights actually sparkle even brighter … which is exactly what I think we need as a community,” he said.

“When it’s dark and wet, just brightening up someone’s life is such an important thing.”