Giving season: How to help those in need in Vancouver this holidays

As we embrace the holiday season and the depths of winter, a time that is already difficult for many across the province, local charities and non-profits need our support more than ever.

Many important local causes empower those who can use a little extra help in our community. And they are great ways to volunteer or give back to your community in and around Vancouver this time of year (and beyond).

Of course, many more deserving organizations around the region need our help. Let us know your favourite ones to support in the comments.

The Union Gospel Mission (UGM) offers street-level outreach, meals, shelter, and clothing and also helps people who are dealing with recovery from substance abuse. It also provides career development services for those in need.

While you can donate to the cause, the UGM is always looking for volunteers and you can sign up here.

The 12th annual Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive is taking place until December 13. New, unwrapped toys for donation to BC Children’s Hospital and Canuck Place Children’s Hospice are being collected by Team Keain in memory of a loved son who passed away at the age of six after being diagnosed with leukemia.

The Greater Vancouver Food Bank assists over 16,000 individuals and families every month, all without recurring government funding. In 2023, it distributed nearly six million pounds of healthy food to its clients and over three million pounds of food to its community agency partners, and the need is increasing each year.

Seniors represent an often overlooked section of our society. The Senior Services Society of BC is looking for volunteers to change that and there are plenty of ways you can help out.

From being a grocery order taker to doing some light housekeeping or even being a driver, there is no shortage of opportunities if you’re interested in helping out a senior citizen.

One of the coolest ways to volunteer is to become a Big Brother or Big Sister and help a young person who could use a role model in their life.

“We envision a world where all young people realize their full potential,” reads a statement on the Big Sister Instagram page, and you could be one of those volunteers who helps a young person realize that potential.

Employ to Empower is a Vancouver-based grassroots charity that supports people with work and social barriers through entrepreneurial and self-advocacy resources. The organization also hosts the annual Vancouver Street Store, a free outdoor pop-up store for residents of the Downtown Eastside.

In addition to clothing and toiletries, the BC Housing-presented event also offers hot meals and haircuts.

A reality of homelessness in Vancouver that we don’t hear about too often involves kids.

Covenant House Vancouver is dedicated to helping youth who are experiencing homelessness. Like with the UGM, you can donate, but the organization also has volunteer spots, especially during the holiday season.

Care BC runs various initiatives for those in need in BC and you can volunteer to participate in its efforts.

From Meals on Wheels to the Family Respite Centre or the Community Integration Project, there are many ways you can help out.

Learn more about CARE BC’s volunteer and donation opportunities here.

If this organization rings a bell, it’s likely because it’s been in the news for its enormous acts of kindness over the past year. Luckily, you could be one of the people who help feed others in need, among other generous acts this group does around the province.

Love All Feed All is the motto of Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen and the group could use your help. Click here to find out more.

Canada welcomes many visitors who become permanent residents, and S.U.C.C.E.S.S. offers programs to help newcomers settle in, including English-language training, employment, family services, and more. There are currently plenty of volunteer opportunities you can learn about here.

With files from Amir Ali