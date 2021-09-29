Vancouver climate fees for new car purchases could cost up to $1,000

Drivers who are purchasing new cars in 2023 and beyond will need to pay even more in climate fees.

This comes on the heels of news that parking permits for Vancouver residential streets could begin in early 2022.

City officials are calling it a pollution charge, and it could cost drivers up to $1,000, on top of the $45 overnight parking permit fees.

Climate fees will be prescribed for high emission vehicles “to encourage decisions to choose low or zero emission vehicles.”

A Vancouver City Council ruling on the matter is set to take place on October 5.

A report from council suggests that Vancouver is positioning the move on pollution fees as a way to “accelerate the shift to electric vehicles” in the city.

According to the same report, transportation accounts for nearly 40% of emissions in Vancouver.

Drivers of gas-powered luxury vehicles, large SUVs, and full-sized pickup trucks will be paying the most.

They also state that part of this program would be to fund the “significant investment required to implement the City’s climate emergency actions and fulfill the goals set out in the Climate Emergency Action Plan.”

These plans stem from a 2019 council declaration in which the city acknowledged it was in a climate emergency.