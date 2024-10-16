Canucks show off new Diwali jersey and logo

The Vancouver Canucks are getting ready to celebrate Diwali and once again, it includes a new specialty jersey.

This year’s Diwali logo, which features a redesign of the Canucks’ orca logo, has been created by artist Keerat Kaur. It’s featured on a light-blue coloured hockey jersey.

“The blue backdrop represents the night sky, which transitions from turquoise to pink and culminates in a radiant yellow,” Kaur described.

The logo features fireworks and peacock designs within the orca.

“This design emphasizes beauty, joy, and the ever-relevant theme of conquering darkness with light.”

A celebration filled with joy, beauty and light. 🎆 Understand the details within this year's #Canucks Diwali logo, designed by Keerat Kaur. pic.twitter.com/vaeTPgADkt — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 16, 2024

The NHL stopped allowing teams to wear specialty jerseys in warmup after the 2022-23 season, so we won’t see this look on Canucks players. The Canucks have begun selling Diwali-themed merchandise on Vanbase.ca, though the jersey doesn’t appear to be for sale.

T-shirts are available for $48. The most expensive item is the hoodie below, listed for $95.

#Canucks have begun selling Diwali merch in advance of their October 28 game. Keerat Kaur is the artist for this year's logo (Carson Soucy pictured) 👇 pic.twitter.com/WsQvFjzV0N — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 16, 2024

The logo will be present in a number of other ways when the team holds Diwali night on October 28 though.

The Canucks held their first Diwali night in 2018, but didn’t introduce a jersey until 2021. The Diwali jersey has been incredibly popular, with even Seth Rogen asking for one when it was first introduced.

Will trade a vase for one of these! (Size large? Can only be bought in person in Vancouver) https://t.co/UHEC4KfGG3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 5, 2021

Diwali is the festival of lights, which is an important religious celebration for Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs (Bandi Chhor Divas). It’s being observed on October 31 this year.