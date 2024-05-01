Ex-TSN announcer Rod Black has heartwarming call for son's MLB debut

Former TSN announcer Rod Black has had the chance to call plenty of memorable moments over the years, but it’s hard to imagine few topping the call he got to make on Tuesday night.

In the fifth inning of the Milwaukee Brewers’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Black was in the crowd for his son Tyler’s MLB debut.

While on the air for an interview with the local broadcaster, Black busted out his old announcer chops and provided play-by-play for his son’s second hit of the game.

It doesn't get better than this! Tyler Black's dad calls his son's hit in his major league debut.

“And there’s a base hit to right field — for my boy, Tyler Black. There you go. Oh, there you go. Two-for-two. Happy birthday, Nancy,” Black said while referencing his mother’s birthday.

“He’s got tears in his eyes,” Bally Sports host Sophia Minnaert said of Black.

“Yeah, it’s awesome. I think we’re going to start drinking heavily,” Black joked.

Black left TSN in 2021 after more than 30 years with Bell Media.

“I’ve had the chance to travel the world, but more importantly, I’ve been able to cover this country from coast to coast to coast,” Black said following his departure from the network. “I will miss the network, particularly those who have sat beside me and worked with me during all of the incredible events we’ve covered. I can’t extend my thanks enough to all those who’ve been part of this journey.”

The younger Black, meanwhile, is the Brewers’ No. 4 prospect and the No. 42 overall prospect in baseball, as per MLB.com. He is the Brewers’ reigning minor league player of the year and was taken 33rd overall in the 2021 MLB Draft by Milwaukee.

“I’ve had five or six people tell me to soak it in,” Black said before his debut. “Man, this is all you dream about.”