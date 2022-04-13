5 things we love about baseball games other than the baseball

Whether you’re a sports aficionado or someone who rejects any and all forms of physical activity, we’d bet that baseball games are soon to become your new favourite pastime (if they’re not yet already) — and not entirely because of baseball.

A truly unique event, a baseball game has got to be the most chill sporting activity there is to attend. The long run time, sunshine, and slower-paced nature of the game make for a more relaxed viewing experience, while the sudden action and traditions of the crowd and stadium balance out the atmosphere with excitement.

And with the return of the minor league Vancouver Canadians games to Nat Bailey Stadium this spring after a long 963-day hiatus, we can’t wait to get back in the bleachers for many reasons that have little to nothing to do with the actual game of baseball.

The food and beer

Let’s be real, having competitive food and drink options are a major pull to any event. Baseball games take it to another level, though, providing the ideal casual scene to eat deliciously bizarre items like three-foot-long hotdogs.

Along with these showstoppers are also stadium classics from the cotton candy to big buttery popcorn bags — and Nat Bailey’s beer list has also expanded over the years, offering more craft options for local brew-scene lovers. The season will also include the return of 11 A&W Family Fun Sundays — meaning $2 A&W root beer floats will adorn concession stand menus at select games, with proceeds benefitting charities.

This section’s enough motive for us, but let’s move on to some non-consumable reasons we’re pro-baseball.

The outdoor atmosphere

Any activity that allows you to spend time outside without having to physically exert yourself is a win in our eyes. The large, open-air environment of the stadium is ideal for anyone who wants to hang out with family and friends in the sunshine, and the new Nutrl Zone is ideal for parties — offering groups of 20 to 200 people a private and covered area to indulge in an all-you-can-eat menu while watching the game.

Whether you opt for a midday game (Fridays to Sundays in April and May) or one in the evening (Tuesdays to Thursdays), a Canadians game is a great way to enjoy Vancouver’s warmest months when you just don’t have it in you to do another hike. And with single-game tickets starting at $20, it’s an affordable outing for the whole gang.

The crowd culture

From doing the wave, singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” in unison, or watching the team’s six sushi mascots Ms. BC Roll, Mr. Kappa Maki, Chef Wasabi, Sadaharu Soy, Chop, and Stix literally race across the field every home game, there’s always something fun happening while in the stands.

And this year will see tons of added buzz happening at Nat Bailey, with multiple new events added into rotation. New for the 2022 season will be 11 Play Now Tuesdays presented by BCLC, 11 RBC We Care Wednesdays, and 11 Throwback Thursdays, where the Canadians will transform to wear replica jerseys to highlight the 1978 Vancouver Canadians (the year the Canadians became a Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics).

The post-game fireworks

Summer and fireworks are a combination as classic as ketchup and hot dogs. No, but really, what could make a chill summer evening out better than it ending in fireworks?

Following nine baseball games this season will be the traditional post-game fireworks show, giving you plenty of days to choose from to catch the extravaganza. But even if you can’t make it for a game with finale fireworks, you can check out the special events schedule to see what’s happening at Nat Bailey during each game.

The annual Dog Day of Summer

Baseball games are sounding pretty much like the perfect way to spend a day, but imagine how much better it would be with your furry friend? Well, you’re in luck as the annual Dog Day of Summer will return to the stadium this season.

On Thursday, June 16, Nat Bailey Stadium will be full of pups. Fans are welcome to bring their pets of all sizes with them to the game, filling the stands with a lot of extra “awe”s and really good boys.

The Canadians will play at Nat Bailey Stadium 66 times this year over the course of 11 weeks from April to August. Don’t miss out on all the amazing non-baseball-related reasons to check out a game and purchase your single-game or seasons tickets at milb.com.