Written for Daily Hive Listed by Ali Najaf, a recognized Young HR Influencer who is passionate about DEI and Civic Engagement topics.

Mayor Ken Sim and the City Council have a task ahead to revive Vancouver’s significant Canada Day celebrations to match the occasion appropriately.

One of my fondest memories after moving to Canada as an international student was attending the Canada Day parade and fireworks in downtown Vancouver. I vividly recall my first year witnessing the parade, marvelling at the city’s vibrancy and the community’s unity in celebrating their homeland. It was one of the largest events I had ever attended, seeing a large-scale community celebrate their country with pride.

I also saw firsthand multiple ethnic groups participating in the parade, which further made me feel like I am a part of this country and its celebration, seeing my own representation on the centre stage.

This further ignited my motivation to contribute to the Canada Day experience, and in subsequent years, I had the privilege of participating in the parade as part of various community group floats representing my South Asian heritage.

This cherished tradition continued until 2018, when the parade was permanently cancelled, and until the pandemic, when the fireworks were also permanently cancelled.

Unfortunately, Vancouver has become one of the few major Canadian cities, and indeed in the Lower Mainland, that hasn’t hosted a Canada Day parade and/or fireworks in a long time.

The Canada Day parade and fireworks were pivotal events on Vancouver’s calendar. They provided a great opportunity to bring together people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate Canada and showcase our community spirit on the same platform. These celebrations also offered a chance to learn more about Canadian history, achievements, and values, serving as an important opportunity for newcomers to understand and appreciate the country’s heritage.

Participating in the Canada Day parade, especially as part of the Pakistan float wearing my traditional clothes, gave me a true sense of the inclusive nature of Canadian society. It affirmed my place in the mosaic of Canadian culture. Such events enhance cross-cultural awareness and provide opportunities to share and learn about different cultures and traditions, fostering mutual respect and understanding within the community.

For new Canadians who acquire citizenship, Canada Day is a major celebration and a day of immense pride and achievement. It symbolizes their integration and acceptance into Canadian society.

For many newcomers, the Canada Day celebration ignites a sense of belonging as they participate in various activities and meet new people. With the increase in the cost of living and continuing inflation, large events like these give families a chance to take their kids out to celebrate and enjoy something that doesn’t have a toll on the pocket.

As we prepare to host the Invictus Games in 2025 and the FIFA World Cup in 2026, it is crucial to demonstrate to the world that Vancouver has a strong and vibrant community ready to shine on the global stage. Restoring the Canada Day parade and fireworks would play a pivotal role in igniting that community spirit.

While the city previously relied on the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority to spearhead and fund the parade and fireworks, I believe it is time for the municipal government to explore alternative avenues to revive these community events.

Canada Day celebrations serve as a poignant reminder of the values of freedom, diversity, and inclusivity that define Canada, making it a meaningful and cherished occasion for many newcomers and immigrants.

Events like these not only enhance the economic fabric of our city but also foster community engagement, bolster the sense of citizenship, and enrich the overall image of city life.