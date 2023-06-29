Written for Daily Hive Listed by Minna Van, who is a social entrepreneur who co-founded Digital Hopes, a non-profit that uplifts Downtown Eastside artists by promoting their art as a form of healing and expression. She believes that art can be a powerful tool for social change. Digital Hopes offer a variety of programs and services to artists, including workshops, exhibitions, and mentorship opportunities.

For years, Vancouver has been saddled with the “No Fun City” label.

It’s high time we roll up our sleeves and work together to breathe life back into our city, a city brimming with potential and home to residents eager for transformation.

The business community is in a unique position to help drive this change. As Daily Hive’s Kenneth Chan and Karm Sumal recently pointed out, we can enhance our city in numerous ways, with placemaking and art as key examples.

By investing in local arts and culture, businesses can help to invigorate Vancouver’s social scene and contribute to its growth.

It’s not just about marketing; it’s about becoming a catalyst for creativity and inspiration. It’s about transforming communities and shaping how locals and visitors perceive and experience Vancouver.

The first step? Forming smart and innovative partnerships between businesses and cultural groups, while including diverse cultural groups to ensure various representations of creativity within our city.

Take, for example, the partnership between local non-profit Digital Hopes and developer Cape Group. Digital Hopes aim to empower under-represented artists, allowing them to share their unique perspectives and stories. This partnership, ignited by Cape Group CEO Reisa Schwartzman’s passion for the arts, exemplifies how businesses can create significant opportunities for artists, triggering a wave of positive change in the local arts scene.

Sponsoring local arts and cultural events gives artists, both emerging and established, a platform to showcase their talent. This support helps artists and cultural organizations to thrive, gain recognition, and breathe new life into the local arts scene.

These efforts not only empower artists, particularly those who haven’t had a platform to share their talent and stories but also inspire other businesses to champion inclusive artistic expression, fostering a vibrant and diverse arts community.

Dense crowds. Good beats. Great vibes. Italian Day on Commercial Drive. 🇮🇹 #LittleItaly pic.twitter.com/OrL8p72yc1 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) June 11, 2023

Sponsorships also allow businesses to connect with their target audiences in a meaningful way. By supporting local art and cultural events, businesses can tap into the emotions and passions of attendees, leaving a lasting and authentic brand impression.

By incorporating locally resonant art into their initiatives, businesses can show their commitment to inclusivity and the power of artistic storytelling. There are countless ways for businesses to collaborate with local artists in ways that align with their philosophy, whether it’s through storytelling, showcasing diverse cultures, or highlighting the struggles we face as a city.

Investing in local arts and culture does more than provide marketing benefits. It fosters community engagement and social cohesion, turning sponsored events into communal gathering points and fostering a sense of shared experiences. By supporting diverse artists and collaborating with local organizations, businesses help create vibrant and inclusive communities, enriching residents’ lives and fostering unity.

Sponsoring diverse local arts and cultural events is a transformative venture that benefits businesses, artists, and the community. From nurturing creativity to establishing meaningful connections with various audiences and contributing to the community’s cultural vitality, we’re one step closer to the vibrancy our city needs.

Initiatives like the one between Digital Hopes and Cape Group can help reshape the social scene in cities like Vancouver, fostering an atmosphere that celebrates creativity, inclusivity, and shared experiences. This brings residents together, a start to breaking down the divisions we’ve seen in cities across Canada.

By spearheading innovative collaborations, businesses can position themselves as industry and creative thought-leaders, attracting and retaining top talent and gaining a competitive edge.

Ultimately, making a deep and lasting impact on the community by nurturing creativity and enriching lives is a measure of success that holds extraordinary meaning.