Man charged after 15-year-old girl groped on a Vancouver bus

Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Vancouver Police Department have collaborated on an investigation that has led to a man being charged with allegedly groping a 15-year-old girl on a bus.

Vancouver Police say the man was arrested and charged after he “allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager on a bus in Mount Pleasant this month.”

The investigation was launched two weeks ago, after the 15-year-old girl was reportedly groped on a bus at Broadway and Quebec Street on May 17 at 2:45 pm.

Investigators from the VPD Sex Crimes Unit worked with Transit Police to identify a suspect who was arrested on Monday in Vancouver.

“Investigators believe there may be witnesses who have not been identified,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin.

“Reducing sexual offences on transit is one of our top operational priorities, and this is especially true when the offender targets minors,” said Constable Peter Kwok, Metro Vancouver Transit Police, in a statement.

“Our General Investigation Unit has worked tirelessly alongside Vancouver Police investigators to identify a suspect, and we hope that today a message is being sent to anyone who would commit such a crime that they will be caught and held accountable.”

Vancouver Police have also named the suspect, 25-year-old Brendan Jonathan Yates.

Yates has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference. Police added that Yates has been released with “several conditions.”

Anyone with more information about the May 17 Vancouver bus incident is asked to call VPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0602.