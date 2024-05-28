NewsCrime

Person who tried to help during Canadian highway crash had their car stolen immediately

May 28 2024, 6:11 pm
A Good Samaritan attempting to help at the scene of a crashed and allegedly stolen vehicle became a victim themselves after the immobilized pickup truck’s occupants reportedly stole another car from the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police shared photos on Tuesday morning of a collision on the northbound Highway 400, south of Lloydtown-Aurora Road near King City. Officers report that a pair of tractor-trailers and an allegedly stolen pickup truck collided at the scene.

The smashed pickup truck’s two male and female occupants are alleged to have then stolen another vehicle from a Good Samaritan attempting to assist at the scene of the crash.

The accident has now caused significant traffic on this stretch of the 400. Police initially reported just before 10:15 am that two lanes of traffic would be closed for several hours to facilitate repairs to “extensive guardrail damage.”

This was later updated to a closure, which is now expected to last until Tuesday evening.

