Vancouver bus driver bear sprayed in the face in random attack (VIDEO)

A Vancouver bus driver was bear sprayed in the face, for seemingly no reason, while working in the early morning hours on Sunday, February 20.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) are hoping the public can offer some assistance in identifying the suspect involved.

At around 2:45 am, a man boarded the bus on Main Street in Vancouver, making his way to the rear of the bus. The video shows the man stumbling on the bus a few times and dropping some of his belongings. Once he collected his items, he moved to the front of the bus, sitting across from the driver.

After the bus came to a stop, the suspect apparently reached around the barrier separating the driver from passengers, and sprayed the contents of a canister, believed to be bear spray, right into the driver’s face.

MVTP are saying that there was no interaction before the alleged assault, and that the suspect was last seen running northbound on Main Street.

After the incident, the driver reported being unable to breathe and was treated by the Vancouver Fire Department. While the driver didn’t suffer any serious injuries, the incident is having an impact on his mental health.

“This employee was providing an essential and highly valuable service to the public. Everyone deserves to be free from fear of harassment or assault while on transit, including the frontline employees who keep the system moving. Violence of any kind will never be tolerated,” said MVTP Constable Amanda Steed in a statement.

MVTP have also released a description of the suspect, suggesting that he is an Indigenous male, aged 33 to 45 year-old, with a slim build and short black hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black hooded jacket, with dark pants and black runners, carrying a black backpack with a Naloxone kit hanging from the shoulder.

He also had sunglasses, a surgical mask, and a necklace that had either a medium sized pendant or keys hanging near his mid section.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to call the MVTP by phone at 604.515.8300 or text at 87.77.77.