Uneggspected assault: Thrown egg hospitalizes Canadian pedestrian

A Nanaimo pedestrian was knocked unconscious and sent to the hospital after being hit in the head by a single egg.

The attack happened at 10:45 pm on February 25, but police say the victim is still shell-shocked from that day.

The 37-year-old was walking and minding his business when someone in a small, dark-coloured car drove by and chucked the egg at his head.

They must have thrown it extremely hard, because he passed out moments later and had to be transported to the hospital.

“It struck the victim in the head and he fell to the ground. Only then did they realize that the object thrown at them was an egg,” says a statement from Nanaimo RCMP.

His injuries were pretty bad, said cops who arrived on the scene shortly after the ambulance.

Despite having “limited memory of the incident” and “difficulty with his thought process,” he agreed to have his picture released showing him being treated.

So who’s to blame? Maybe nobody, according to police.

Constable Gary O’Brien with Nanaimo RCMP says the person who threw the egg “probably didn’t intend to cause injury and may have no idea what actually happened.”

“With that in mind, this individual and those in the vehicle need to step up, take responsibility for their actions, and call the police.”

If you know anything about this incident, you can call the non-emergency line.

In the meantime, Nanaimo pedestrians, watch your backs — and your heads.