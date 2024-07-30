Vancouver bus driver awarded for putting out fire at local cheese shop

A Vancouver bus driver whose quick-thinking act of bravery prevented a small fire from becoming worse at a local cheese shop is being rewarded for his heroism.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Chief Karen Fry officially commended Brian Donovan, the bus driver in question, on Tuesday afternoon at Fire Hall No. 1 by Strathcona Park.

“I was just about finished,” Donovan said, reflecting on the fateful night. Donovan said he didn’t think much of his actions and doesn’t feel he earned this response, but appreciates it.

“Didn’t expect this.”

Donovan’s act of bravery took place exactly one week ago. He stepped off of his #20 Victoria/Downtown bus and spotted a fire at a local business.

Daily Hive broke the story after a video of the incident was shared on X.

Big round of applause for this @TransLink driver who prevented an arson from becoming a terrible situation. And thanks to @VanFireRescue too! pic.twitter.com/B6Uzcgq0Pp — les amis du FROMAGE (@LADFcheese) July 23, 2024

Wielding a fire extinguisher, Donovan calmly stepped off the bus and put the fire out at Les Amis du Fromage at 843 East Hastings Street. The cheese shop’s co-owner, Joe Chaput, was incredibly grateful and attended the commendation ceremony to express his gratitude to the bus driver in person.

Fry said she was thankful someone taught Donovan how to use an extinguisher, adding that the longer a fire goes unchecked, the larger the danger grows.

“We so appreciate when people step out of what they’re doing to keep our communities safe.”

Chaput also presented Donovan with a treat: cheese and champagne.

“We have our jobs, we have our building,” Chaput told Donovan. “You saved the day.”

Following the blaze, Chaput told Daily Hive that they felt extremely lucky for the bus driver’s actions.

“A bad situation was avoided.”

Donovan was quoted in The Buzzer, TransLink’s blog, explaining why he did what he did, saying it was “just common sense and the right thing to do.”

At the award ceremony on Tuesday, Donovan suggested everyone consider taking a fire extinguisher training course.

“It’s a cool story and I’m happy to be part of it.”