A fire in the East Vancouver neighbourhood of Strathcona has displaced 10 people.

Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry shared the news via Twitter on Wednesday morning, saying Vancouver Fire Rescue Services were responding to a three-alarm fire.

In a statement to Daily Hive, Fry said 10 residents were displaced from three units in two houses in the East Vancouver fire.

The fire is currently under investigation, but it is believed that it started at a property currently under renovation. Fry also said that all occupants could safely evacuate independently, and there were no reported injuries.

A resident of the Strathcona neighbourhood where the fire occurred also took to Twitter to recount the blaze, suggesting that she had heard a “pretty large explosion.”

Pretty large explosion (woke much of the neighbourhood) followed by a nasty fire in #Strathcona. Look like it could be the little green house on 700 block Keefer that was under construction. Thanks @VanFireRescue for coming so quickly. pic.twitter.com/ZfpPHAVWT3 — Katie Lewis (@kelewis) January 25, 2023

While the resident’s tweet says an explosion was heard first, follow-up tweets say that the explosion happened after the fire had started. Another tweet said that among those displaced were children and pets.