East Vancouver fire sparked at home under renovation displaces 10 people (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jan 25 2023, 5:48 pm
@Karen_Fry/Twitter

A fire in the East Vancouver neighbourhood of Strathcona has displaced 10 people.

Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry shared the news via Twitter on Wednesday morning, saying Vancouver Fire Rescue Services were responding to a three-alarm fire.

In a statement to Daily Hive, Fry said 10 residents were displaced from three units in two houses in the East Vancouver fire.

The fire is currently under investigation, but it is believed that it started at a property currently under renovation. Fry also said that all occupants could safely evacuate independently, and there were no reported injuries.

A resident of the Strathcona neighbourhood where the fire occurred also took to Twitter to recount the blaze, suggesting that she had heard a “pretty large explosion.”

While the resident’s tweet says an explosion was heard first, follow-up tweets say that the explosion happened after the fire had started. Another tweet said that among those displaced were children and pets.

