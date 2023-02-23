Cyclist shot in Vancouver as police crack down on "alarming" gun violence

The Vancouver Police Department is increasing its presence in the Downtown Eastside after another incident of gun violence involving a cyclist who was shot.

Vancouver Police say a 24-year-old cyclist was shot this morning while riding his bike “in the midst of a four-day span in which VPD officers have recovered 14 real and replica firearms from the neighbourhood.”

In a media release, VPD Sergeant Steve Addison said that the department would be taking action to curb gun violence in the Downtown Eastside.

#VPDNews Vancouver Police are temporarily increasing the number of officers in the Downtown Eastside, following nearly a week of gun violence that injured two men and left people in surrounding neighourhoods shaken. Media Release: https://t.co/sSdsinMQ0l pic.twitter.com/BOBqCGz22h — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 23, 2023

“The number of guns currently in the Downtown Eastside is alarming, and we’re worried for the safety of people who live and work in the area,” said Addison.

“Besides putting extra officers on the street, our organized crime experts and major crime investigators are working to determine why we’re seeing such an increase in guns in the area.”

This latest shooting victim was found this morning near East Hastings and Carrall streets when VPD officers were called to an SRO by the BC Ambulance Service.

He was able to make his way home after being shot before calling 911. Police say he was shot while riding in the Downtown Eastside around 5 am.

Earlier this week, VPD Deputy Chief Howard Chow said the force responds to nine daily weapons calls. This followed an incident involving a potential targeted attack where a man was shot multiple times.

Average ~9+ weapons calls every day in #YVR. Busy weekend, where we took multiple loaded guns & shotguns taken off the streets. Including an incident where officers chased after a suspect, who just shot a man. #OneLessGun https://t.co/fyC0PDQKPS — Howard Chow (@DeputyChow) February 22, 2023

“Residents of the Downtown Eastside already face so many hardships, and they shouldn’t have to worry that someone with a gun, a machete, or bear spray is going to make their lives more difficult,” Addison added.

“Our only goal by adding more officers is to restore a sense of safety in the community and to target the law-breakers who are putting people at risk.”