Recent measures and policies to simplify and streamline the City of Vancouver’s building permitting regulations appear to be reducing processing times.

City of Vancouver staff reported this week that home renovation permitting timelines now have a 50% faster median processing time, now 23 days instead of 44 days in 2023. Moreover, 63% of all home renovation permits are now processed in three days through the residential fast-track permitting stream.

When it comes to new-build single-family detached houses or duplex houses, the median permitting processing time is now 33 weeks compared to 43 weeks in 2023 — a 25% increase in speed.

Median permitting processing times for new-build laneway houses saw even more improvement, rising by 60% to 13 weeks now from 32 weeks in 2023.

With the permitting processing times for the commercial renovation permits of businesses, the City is now achieving this 45% faster — now 32 days instead of 56 days in 2023. Wait times for business license applications for City staff review have fallen by 50%, and the wait time for this step is now three weeks instead of six weeks in 2023.

“We’re excited to see the real impact our efforts are having on Vancouver’s permitting process,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim in a statement. “These changes show our dedication to making things easier for our residents and businesses. By cutting red tape and speeding up approvals, we’re creating an environment where everyone in Vancouver can grow and thrive.”

The improvements seen to date are based on the 3-3-3-1 permitting strategy goal of reaching the permit approval timeline targets of three days to approve home renovation permits, three days to approve single-family house and townhouse permits, three months to approve permits for multi-family and mid-rise residential projects in allowable zoning, and one year to approve permits for a high-rise or large-scale project.

There have been a range of changes, including transitioning towards digital tools and applications, consolidating and simplifying types of permits, and performing City staffing changes.

This also includes fast tracking some types of permits, such as simple repairs and replacements, and providing a 24-hour fast track for 90% of sprinkler permits. Since January 2024, 730 sprinkler permits have been issued via the 24-hour fast track.

As well, the number of business license categories have been cut down by 83% from over 500 types to fewer than 100.

Furthermore, over the past 18 months, City staff have 829 or 70% of the potential 1,192 prior-to conditions associated with development permits have been eliminated, streamlined, or simplified.

“Guided by our commitment to transparency, predictability, accuracy, consistency and timeliness, we are transforming the permitting process to better serve our community,” said Corrie Okell, the City’s general manager of development, building and licensing.

“Our goal is to ensure that the permitting process is not a barrier but facilitates development in Vancouver.”