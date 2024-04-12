City of Surrey launches artificial intelligence tool for building permits

A new artificial intelligence (AI) platform launched by the City of Surrey enables builders, developers, property owners, and other members of the public to more easily and quickly get their permitting process questions answered.

This is an alternative to reaching out to City staff by phone, email, or an in-person visit for certain questions and information.

The new Development Inquiry Assistance (DIA) is currently in the pilot project stage, with its initial release focusing on providing information on single-family dwelling building permits and tenant improvement building permits.

This will speed up the overall permitting process, with simpler questions immediately answered 24/7 on the City’s website, where the DIA platform can be publicly accessed, and freeing up City staff time to perform more complex queries and work. It will also improve the quality and completeness of building permit application submissions.

The municipal government used a portion of the $96 million it received from the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund to cover the cost of launching the DIA.

“I am so happy that we are able to better connect building permit applicants with the information they need to create a more seamless application process,” said Mayor Brenda Locke in a statement.

“Using artificial intelligence, we are streamlining, simplifying and expediting our processes. We plan to continue making improvements to the Development Inquiry Assistant to reduce wait times to better serve our community and ultimately, speed up the delivery of new homes in the City of Surrey.”

With the funding support of the federal and provincial governments, various municipal governments across British Columbia have also been growing and optimizing their digital permitting tools, such as the City of Vancouver’s new tool launched last year.

Daily Hive Urbanized put Surrey’s DIA to the test, including asking more complicated questions that it may not be familiar with yet: