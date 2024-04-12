City of Surrey launches artificial intelligence tool for building permits
A new artificial intelligence (AI) platform launched by the City of Surrey enables builders, developers, property owners, and other members of the public to more easily and quickly get their permitting process questions answered.
This is an alternative to reaching out to City staff by phone, email, or an in-person visit for certain questions and information.
The new Development Inquiry Assistance (DIA) is currently in the pilot project stage, with its initial release focusing on providing information on single-family dwelling building permits and tenant improvement building permits.
This will speed up the overall permitting process, with simpler questions immediately answered 24/7 on the City’s website, where the DIA platform can be publicly accessed, and freeing up City staff time to perform more complex queries and work. It will also improve the quality and completeness of building permit application submissions.
The municipal government used a portion of the $96 million it received from the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund to cover the cost of launching the DIA.
“I am so happy that we are able to better connect building permit applicants with the information they need to create a more seamless application process,” said Mayor Brenda Locke in a statement.
“Using artificial intelligence, we are streamlining, simplifying and expediting our processes. We plan to continue making improvements to the Development Inquiry Assistant to reduce wait times to better serve our community and ultimately, speed up the delivery of new homes in the City of Surrey.”
With the funding support of the federal and provincial governments, various municipal governments across British Columbia have also been growing and optimizing their digital permitting tools, such as the City of Vancouver’s new tool launched last year.
Daily Hive Urbanized put Surrey’s DIA to the test, including asking more complicated questions that it may not be familiar with yet:
- Do I need a permit to install a new exterior business sign? Response: “In the City of Surrey, the installation of an exterior business sign does require a separate Sign Permit Application. All signs must comply with the Surrey Sign By-law. The Sign Permit issuance does not grant building occupancy or authorize business operations. Final approval of the subject Tenant Improvement Building Permit and a Business Licence are also required /commercial-building-permits/sign-permit. To apply for a sign permit, you need to complete the Sign Permit Application Form and submit the required documents, plans, and fees to the City of Surrey’s Building Division. You can submit these by email or in-person by appointment /commercial-building-permits/sign-permit. Please note that all signs are regulated by Sign By-law 13656. Any deviation from an approved Development Permit shall require the approval of the Area Planning Division.”
- Do I need a permit to add a driveway to my single-family lot? Response: “In the City of Surrey, you do need a permit to build or widen a driveway on a single-family or duplex residence. This is to ensure that the driveway meets the city’s requirements and standards. You can find more information about the requirements and the application process on the City of Surrey’s website.”
- Do I need a permit to change the interior layout of my house? Response: “For interior renovations in a single family dwelling or detached home in Surrey, an Interior Renovation Permit is required, especially if the renovation involves changes to the structural elements of the building. This includes tasks such as adding, moving, or removing walls. You will need to submit a Building Permit Application Form, an Owner Authorization Form (if the applicant is not the owner), and a current Title Search of the property. One complete set of drawings, including all applicable site plans, floor plans, and construction details, should also be included with your application. If there is any change to the structural elements of a building, sealed and signed structural drawings and schedules may be required. If an existing window or door will be enlarged or if a new window or door will be installed, an elevation drawing of the affected building face and a cross section drawing through the wall in which the window or door will be installed are required Interior Renovation Permit – City of Surrey.”
- What kind of permit do I need to build a 100-storey tower? Response: “To construct a 100-storey tower in the City of Surrey, you would need to apply for a Commercial Building Permit. This permit is required for commercial, industrial, institutional, and multi-family buildings. The Building Permit Fees will be based on the value of construction, which includes all aspects of the development such as foundations, structural members, framing, finishes, roofing, electrical, plumbing, drains, heating, air-conditioning, fire extinguishing systems, elevators, all plans and specifications, labour and fees for design, testing, consulting, management, contractors’ profit and overhead, sales taxes, and insurance, all contributed labour and materials, and site works and improvements not included in other permits Commercial Building Permits – City of Surrey. You may also need to engage a Registered Professional (RP) if any structural element of the building is affected. A Schedule B is to accompany any signed and sealed drawing. If there is more than one Registered Professional, a Coordinating Registered Professional is required Condominium and Townhouse Renovation Permit – City of Surrey.”
- You might also like:
- "What can be built here?": City of Vancouver to launch digital platform to improve permitting
- $96 million in new federal housing funding announced for City of Surrey
- City of Vancouver to reduce nearly 600 different business licences into just 88 types
- BC government to launch new digital building permitting tool for cities