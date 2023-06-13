Screenshot of eComply's evaluation of a proposal's compliance, with the areas highlighted in green being compliant and red being non-compliant. (City of Vancouver)

For builders, property owners, and even City of Vancouver staff, getting accurate and timely information on what exactly can be built on a lot is often a challenge.

But the entire information retrieval process is on the verge of being completely revolutionized, as the municipal government has partnered with Archistar, an Australian-based firm known for creating digital platforms and artificial intelligence tools for architects, developers, builders, government and urban planners, and the general public.

The “eComply” online platform by Archistar is a design compliance check tool that allows applicants to upload their designs and drawings, check if they meet City regulations for a specific lot, and receive a compliance report that provides information on whether their proposal passed, failed, or not applicable.

In addition to providing an overall compliance report, the digital tool highlights complaint portions of the building drawing in green, and non-compliant portions in red.

On eComply, users can pick a lot on a map of Vancouver or type in an address. The details of the site will then be made available, including the specific City policies for the site.

Not only will applicants receive the information they need immediately, but it will also reduce lengthy exchanges and manual reviews between the applicant and the City planners on resolving any issues with a proposed building design. Such a tool is expected to shorten the design and application process and improve the design quality.

A second platform called the Project Requirements Exploration Tool (PRET) will also allow applicants to explore and understand regulations and requirements for locations throughout Vancouver. Using PRET, applicants can identify potential costs, map out timelines, and determine project feasibility before they pursue a potential formal application.

Both PRET and eComply greatly simplify the ability to understand complex layers of City policies and zoning, given all the amendments that have been made to the policies over the decades.

The first version of PRET will be launched later in Summer 2023, while the initial version of eComply will be released in early 2024.

“Embracing technology for permitting will have a huge impact on Vancouver’s residents and businesses. Applicants will receive feedback on any items that are incomplete, missing or not permitted so they can resolve it before they submit their application,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

On average, according to Andrea Law, the City’s general manager of development, buildings, and licensing, over 70% of the processing time for laneway and low-density homes is with the applicants, not the City, due to the current complexity of fully understanding the policies and guidelines.

Vancouver is now the first city in North America to partner with Archistar to improve its permitting process using the company’s technology.

“Our partnership with the City of Vancouver will help Vancouver residents and businesses to assess land potential at the click of a button. Anyone will be able to instantly pre-check their plans for compliance, ultimately making the approval process faster, easier, and cheaper,” said Ben Coorey, the chief executive of Archistar.

The new digital tools are amongst a growing number of measures the municipal government is taking to improve, simplify, and expedite its permitting process.

As well, earlier this spring, with the approval of Vancouver City Council, City staff initiated the process of reducing almost 600 different business license types into 88 new types and consolidating the existing nine different types of “RS” zoning districts into one or two types.