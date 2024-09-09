Price ain't right: Vancouver architectural marvel can't attract buyer
A Vancouver home in the British Properties designed by legendary Canadian architect Arthur Erickson is having trouble finding a buyer despite numerous steep price drops.
Located at 1056 Groveland Road, the 36-year-old home with five bedrooms and bathrooms is currently listed for $7,988,000 and was most recently valued by BC Assessment at $5,908,000.
The home was listed for $12.8 million last year and $16.8 million in 2018.
The British Properties, where the home is located, is a residential area in West Vancouver.
According to Rennie & Associates Realty, the “iconic” Erickson-designed home is called Eppich House II and is a “prime example of his imaginative planning and meticulous execution. ”
It’s also called one of the “most comprehensive homes” designed by Erickson.
Pictures highlight a pronounced ’70s aesthetic, even though it was built in the ’80s, resembling something you’d see in a Stanley Kubrick movie.
The current listing, which went up in April of this year, says the home features 6,486 sq ft of space.
The home was recently “painstakingly renovated,” and it does include a pool.
The home also features a hot tub and a games room, and it just looks cozy af.
This property sparked a recent social media discussion, and based on pictures, you’ll likely agree with one X user who thinks the home is “so 70s.”
Another X user who comments on local real estate thinks that the price will need to be lower for someone to take the chance on this home.
Do you like the aesthetic, or is it a bit too old school?