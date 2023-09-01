An architectural gem designed by Arthur Erickson has hit the market, and it’s a spectacular time to take a peek inside. Eppich House II is located in West Vancouver’s British Properties and is listed with Rennie’s Geoff Taylor for $12.8 million.

The property includes a main house with four bedrooms and bathrooms and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house. Outside, there are plenty of water features, including a creek, reflecting ponds, a hot tub, and a pool.

Erickson was one of the most prolific and respected architects in Vancouver. You probably walk by his work often at Robson Square, the BC Provincial Law Courts, the Museum of Anthropology, UBC’s Walter C. Koerner Library, the Waterfall Building, and many more.

Eppich House II, constructed using floor-to-ceiling glass and steel beams, is certainly a unique addition to the local housing market. Let’s take a look and see why:

The realtor explained in a press release that “What’s most striking about this home, beyond its unique use of steel and glass, is its timeless, functional design…It is remarkably liveable as a contemporary home.”

The home was designed in the 80s and has since been restored, so it feels a bit retro and modern all at once.