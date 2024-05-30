Diet Crush, grape nuts: Reasons why Surrey residents travel to Seattle

Seattle is a relatively short trip for many Surrey residents, and a recent thread on Reddit reveals why folks head out that way, which may inspire you.

Created by Effective-Farmer-502, the thread focused on what Surrey residents can get in Seattle that they can’t get at home.

Among the popular options were food and beverages, taco food trucks that surpass the quality of Mexican food trucks in Metro Vancouver, and unique retail spots.

According to Google Maps, a drive from Surrey city centre to downtown Seattle would take roughly two and a half hours. Your mileage would obviously vary depending on traffic and wait times at the border.

Once there, Surrey residents shared various things they get from the Mariners’ and Seahawks’ homes.

“Gorditos for that 2lb burrito,” one Redditor said.

They also shared that they head down to Trader Joe’s for those sweet, sweet peanut butter pretzels, adding that “Chex Mix and grape nuts” are another popular item for them.

“Silly, but Diet Crush. They don’t have it here, and it tastes just like the real thing,” another user shared.

Pike Place Market is a popular destination for most BC travellers who visit Seattle. One Surrey resident goes for the Beecher’s mac and cheese.

It sounds like snack options offer a lot more variety down in the States.

Taco food trucks are plentiful and affordable, with one person suggesting they’re around one to two dollars per taco. We aren’t so lucky here in Metro Vancouver.

Cheesecake Factory was an option that multiple people mentioned heading down to Seattle for.

One user suggested that the diet A&W root beer in Seattle tastes better than the local variant.

What are some reasons you’ll head down to Seattle? Let us know in the comments.