Surprise: Vancouver named one of world's best spots for cherry blossoms

Spring has sprung and cherry blossom season will soon be in full bloom, just after Vancouver was named one of the world’s best places to see cherry blossoms.

It might not surprise any Vancouver residents who grew up in the city, as you can’t go very far without witnessing someone taking selfies underneath the pink petals, sometimes to maddening degrees.

Regardless, Lonely Planet has declared Vancouver the fourth-best spot in the world to see cherry blossoms behind Macon, Georgia; Washington, DC; and Yoshino, Japan.

It wasn’t just the fact that Vancouver has so many; it’s that Vancouver has so many events and things happening that make the cherry blossoms a focal point.

Lonely Planet mentions that Vancouver’s cherry blossoms were a gift from the mayors of Kobe and Yokohama in Japan. Five hundred trees were gifted to the Vancouver Park Board to celebrate the Japanese Canadians who served in World War I.

The travel publication says that there are roughly 43,000 trees “all over town.”

Events overflow just as the blossoms do, including the famed Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival, guided walks, blossom-painting classes, and the Sakura Days Japan Fair, which Lonely Planet calls “an all-day jamboree in VanDusen Botanical Garden.”

The VanDusen event includes flower arrangement classes, sake tastings and Japanese cuisine.

If you’re not in Vancouver already, Lonely Planet says the best time to go is between March 29 and April 25.

The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival has a website that can help you keep track of just how in bloom the trees are.