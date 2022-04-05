A local TV news anchor has been named the best in country as the Canadian Screen Awards began handing out awards for 2022.

On Monday, the Canadian Screen Awards kicked off for 2022 with winners named in the Broadcast News category.

And we have a couple of winners right here in Vancouver.

Anita Bathe, the anchor of CBC Vancouver’s flagship supper hour program at 6 pm, has won the award for “Best News Anchor, Local.”

Never imagined I’d be winning Best Local Anchor at the #CanadianScreenAwards while at home in COVID isolation but this is definitely the booster I needed!!

Congrats to my colleague @BellePuri for taking home Best Local Reporter – well deserved. https://t.co/o7eNMva8kO pic.twitter.com/R8vtYQo3k4 — Anita Bathe (@anitabathe) April 5, 2022

CBC Reporter Belle Puri also took home an award, named “Best Local Reporter.“

Here’s a look at some of the other media winners from Monday:

Best National Reporter: Tina House, APTN

Congratulations to Tina House on her well deserved win for Best National Reporter tonight at the CSAs! https://t.co/DSwPiHB5uU — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) April 5, 2022

Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information: Avery Haines, CTV for W5: A Town Divided

Best Local Newscast: CTV News Toronto at 6

Best News Anchor, National: CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme

Best National Newscast: CBC News: The National

The Canadian Screen Awards continue today, with awards being handed out for Sports Programming.