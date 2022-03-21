Your morning commute will soon sound a little different.

After more than 20 years on morning radio, Clay St. Thomas and Karen Daniels have announced they will be leaving 93-7 JR FM in April.

“After 25 years for me and 22 for Karen, our last morning show on 93-7 JR Country will be Friday, April 22nd,” reads the post on their website.

Wow, look at the time! We gotta go 🙂 After 25 years for me and 22 for Karen, our last morning show on @937JRCountry will be Friday, April 22nd. That's an absurdly long time for anyone to continuously host any morning show, much less in a market like Vancouver 1/ — ℂ𝕝𝕒𝕪 𝕊𝕥. 𝕋𝕙𝕠𝕞𝕒𝕤 (@ClayStThomas) March 21, 2022

St. Thomas says, “Karen and I always said that when one of us left, the other would too. So blame Karen, because she’s quitting…haha! It’s all good, in fact, we couldn’t have written a better ending to this story. The just-released winter ratings find the morning show #1 with adults and the station also #1 with adults, and we get to leave on our own terms…proud of this station and bullish on its future.”

“Many have already asked, so: Yes, Karen is retiring. No, I’m not (got kids and a new mortgage, Daddy needs his $). Whatever the new gig/gigs, nothing will replace this job in our hearts. We have been blessed with a job where the more we laughed, the better we were at work that day. It was simply the best.”

But don’t worry — you can still listen for another month. Their last show will be on Friday, April 22.