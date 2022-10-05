Snow my God: Flurries could fall in parts of BC early next week

Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.

Vancouver and BC have been having very unseasonably warm autumn weather thus far, but things could be taking a drastic and chilly turn with potential snow landing over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

It might seem crazy to think that Vancouver and parts of BC could go from temperatures hovering in the mid-20s to cold enough for snow in just a week, but it is Vancouver, after all, where weird weather is pretty standard.

In fact, The Weather Network suggested that BC has been drier than the Mojave Desert.

Now, The Weather Network says that 75% of Canada is expected to see temperatures drop, welcoming snow to those parts of the country, including BC.

According to The Weather Network, before the potential snow falling in BC early next week, the earliest snowfall recording in Vancouver since 2002 was in 2011, when 1 cm of snow fell on November 18.

The Weather Network predicts that parts of BC will likely see snow track through early next week, with higher elevations being the most likely target.

“We also can’t rule out some communities in lower elevations, especially as temperatures near the freezing mark and below through the overnight hours.”

This early dose of winter weather is thanks to a “boundary sliding across eastern Canada.”

The Weather Network says that boundary will be accompanied by a shot of “modified Arctic air.”

Thankfully, snowfall amounts are expected to be very limited for most of Canada, which also pertains to Vancouver and BC, apart from the snow that might fall at higher elevations. Vancouver hasn’t experienced any fall weather yet, let alone snow, and The Weather Network calls the experience summer 2.0.

“By early next week, a trough is forecast to plunge south, pushing parts of western Canada into a temporary pattern change, ushering in much cooler temperatures. With this will come an elongated boundary of snow.”

