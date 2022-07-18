Vancouver ranked one of world's best destinations for bachelorette parties

The numbers don’t lie. Vancouver is one of the top destinations in the world for bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Researchers at OLBG created the ranking of cities based on nightlife, attractions, casinos, accommodation costs, and spas, and Vancouver finished in the seventh spot.

Our lively city beat Miami, Singapore, London, and even Las Vegas.

Vancouver’s nightlife ranked 12th and casinos in the city secured the eighth spot.

Prague, Milan, and Paris were the top three destinations for pre-wedding parties.

So, what would be on your itinerary for a Vancouver-based bachelor or bachelorette weekend?