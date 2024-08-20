A Vancouver man said he found a dead mouse in his poke bowl last month, an experience that has put him off eating out and led to questions about the restaurant’s response.

Kam Kakwan visited Poke Bar at Kingsway and Broadway on July 29, deciding to treat himself to a nutritious lunch while at work. He brought the bowl back to the office and had eaten half of it when he realized something wasn’t right.

“I come to something that seemed like a chunk of lettuce or cabbage in the corner. I was trying to get it into pieces, but it just wasn’t separating,” he said. “As I’m trying I see the tail. And I’m like, that’s a weird part of a cabbage. I’m trying to follow it and I notice the legs and everything. As I wipe the sauce and have a better look I realize it was a mouse.”

Kakwan was shocked, describing the feeling as a punch in the stomach. He immediately lost his appetite and showed the bowl to his colleagues to confirm they saw the same thing he did.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” he said. “Once in a blue moon I go and get something, and this happens.”

Worker screams when showed mouse

Kakwan went back to the restaurant at 280 East Broadway and showed the bowl to staff. Upon seeing the mouse in the bowl, he said one of the women behind the counter screamed.

“If you have a reaction like that, imagine how I’m feeling now,” Kakwan said.

The workers called the manager and offered him another poke bowl. Kakwan accepted, but after taking it away realized he didn’t want to eat it — not knowing if the food was the same as before.

Customer meets with franchise owner

Kakwan eventually got in touch with the franchise owner, who met with him alongside the location’s ex-manager for an hour to discuss what happened. In an audio recording of the meeting provided to Daily Hive, the franchise owner suggested adding cameras to the food assembly line so the restaurant could verify what happened.

The franchise owner suggested they were both victims in the incident and offered Kakwan $500 to make the situation right. The owner indicated he’d prefer if the $500 were donated to a charity of Kakwan’s choice.

In response to the idea that both the restaurant and the customer were victims, Kakwan said, “You didn’t have a dead mouse in your lunch, with all due respect.”

The interaction left Kakwan with a sour taste in his mouth, as he felt the restaurant’s owner didn’t believe him. In the recording, the owner mentioned “knowns and unknowns” several times, suggesting it would be impossible to verify where the mouse came from. At one point he suggested it may have been present in a delivery from their supplier.

“It felt rude, and felt like there was an injustice done to me,” Kakwan said. “I think [the restaurant owner] has no idea what it feels like to find a mouse in your food.”

In the end, no money was exchanged, and Kakwan decided to go public with the story.

He posted the mouse photos in a Google Review, which the restaurant’s management, in a response comment, called a reckless attempt to discredit the business.

“We demand that you delete this post immediately and get your lawyer to reach out to us directly so we can continue to work towards a resolution that respects both your concerns and our commitment to integrity and quality,” the comment on the review reads.

Daily Hive reached out to the franchise owner as well as Poke Bar’s head office for comment. We haven’t heard back.

Vancouver Coastal Health monitors the cleanliness of restaurants in the city, and the most recent report on the Broadway and Kingsway Poke Bar from March 2024 didn’t find any issues with pest control.

During the meeting with the franchise owner and ex-manager, it was revealed that mice sometimes enter the building’s garbage room. The manager wondered whether the door could have been left open, allowing a mouse into Poke Bar.

Poke Bar said in the Google Review that it’s conducted an internal investigation and prides itself on its restaurant’s cleanliness. As for Kakwan, he hopes changes have happened.

“They’re going to think twice before they serve a bowl of mouse to the next person,” he said. “I don’t want anyone else to go through that.”