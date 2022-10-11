NewsCrime

Brazen attempted theft caught on camera at Vancouver gas station (VIDEO)

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Oct 11 2022, 11:45 pm
Brazen attempted theft caught on camera at Vancouver gas station (VIDEO)
Daily Hive
The driver of the vehicle was parked at the gas station on Main and 2nd Streets at the time, just a few blocks from a Vancouver police station.

The man is seen looking through the window and eventually opening the door.


The honk causes the victim to quickly walk back to the other side of his car as the stranger closes the door and slowly walks away, “as if nothing had happened,” Rafael Hocevar said.

Hocevar submitted the video to Daily Hive but did not witness this incident.

However, he said his wife was in the car and was the person to alert the driver of the stranger.

From what he’s seen in the city lately, Hocevar said thieves are taking advantage of distracted drivers filling up their tanks to steal personal items inside their cars.

“They know that while victims are at the pump, their car remains unlocked, giving them a short window of opportunity to open the door and take whatever they can find inside,” he said.

He is warning locals to be aware of their surroundings.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.