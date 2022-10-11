Brazen attempted theft caught on camera at Vancouver gas station (VIDEO)

Dashcam video of a close call for a Vancouver driver is a reminder of the importance of keeping an eye on your belongings. In a video exclusively obtained by Daily Hive, a man can be seen getting awfully close to a driver’s unlocked vehicle at a Vancouver gas station. As the driver turns his back to put in his information to fill up his tank, a man can be seen casually walking towards the driver’s door without being noticed.

The driver of the vehicle was parked at the gas station on Main and 2nd Streets at the time, just a few blocks from a Vancouver police station.

The man is seen looking through the window and eventually opening the door.

The vehicle behind him was able to honk and alert the driver.



The honk causes the victim to quickly walk back to the other side of his car as the stranger closes the door and slowly walks away, “as if nothing had happened,” Rafael Hocevar said.

Hocevar submitted the video to Daily Hive but did not witness this incident.

However, he said his wife was in the car and was the person to alert the driver of the stranger.

From what he’s seen in the city lately, Hocevar said thieves are taking advantage of distracted drivers filling up their tanks to steal personal items inside their cars.

“They know that while victims are at the pump, their car remains unlocked, giving them a short window of opportunity to open the door and take whatever they can find inside,” he said.

He is warning locals to be aware of their surroundings.