Brazen attempted theft caught on camera at Vancouver gas station (VIDEO)

The man is seen looking through the window and eventually opening the door.
The honk causes the victim to quickly walk back to the other side of his car as the stranger closes the door and slowly walks away, “as if nothing had happened,” Rafael Hocevar said.
Hocevar submitted the video to Daily Hive but did not witness this incident.
However, he said his wife was in the car and was the person to alert the driver of the stranger.
- You might also like:
- Metro Vancouver resident sees stranger pouring gasoline on their porch
- 67-year-old man seriously injured in violent Vancouver gas station attack (VIDEO)
- Metro Vancouver man robbed, pepper sprayed trying to sell shoes via Facebook Marketplace
From what he’s seen in the city lately, Hocevar said thieves are taking advantage of distracted drivers filling up their tanks to steal personal items inside their cars.
“They know that while victims are at the pump, their car remains unlocked, giving them a short window of opportunity to open the door and take whatever they can find inside,” he said.
He is warning locals to be aware of their surroundings.