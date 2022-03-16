William Shakespeare's Comedies, Histories and Tragedies, also known as the First Folio. (Vancouver Art Gallery/Submitted)

For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO, a Vancouver Art Gallery exhibition showcasing a complete first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies, is extending its run due to popular demand.

The gallery announced today that the extremely rare book recently acquired by the University of British Columbia Library will be on display until April 10.

Published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death, the rare literary work is credited with preserving almost half of The Bard’s plays.

UBC acquired the First Folio through auction house Christie’s New York with funding provided by a group of donors from across North America and support from the Department of Canadian Heritage. It was formerly owned by a private collector in the US.

Comedies, Histories and Tragedies, recognized as the First Folio, included 36 of Shakespeare’s 38 known plays and was edited by his close friends, fellow writers and actors. It is the first collected edition of Shakespeare’s plays and was the first appearance in print of some of his most iconic works, like The Tempest, Macbeth, As You Like It, The Winter’s Tale, and Julius Caesar.

For All Time also features a mobile audio guide narrated by Christopher Gaze, founding artistic director of the Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival.

When: Now until April 10, 2022

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online