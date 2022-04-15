Step into spring with these three new shows at Vancouver Art Gallery

Looking for something to do this long weekend? Consider a trip to the Vancouver Art Gallery, where three new exhibits are being unveiled to the public today.

The first, curated by Grant Arnold, Everything Under the Sun, pays tribute to the late art collector Andrew Gruft (1937–2021). Andrew ran a gallery called NOVA with his partner Claudia Beck, and it was an important nexus for the city’s artists, curators, and collectors. Gruft played a strong role in Vancouver’s art community for almost five decades and was known for supporting local Vancouver artists.

The exhibit, drawn from the gallery’s collection, features a selection of historical, modern and contemporary photographs gifted by Gruft and his partner, Claudia. Some featured artists include Eugène Atget, Anne Brigman, Karin Bubaš, and Becky Cohen.

Everything Under the Sun is one of the Capture Photography Festival’s Selected Exhibitions for 2022.

The gallery has also unveiled a new show called RESTLESS, a combination of the Vancouver Art Gallery’s significant number of contemporary works by international and local artists of Asian descent and recent acquisitions from the last decade. Together, these build upon the programming and collecting goals of the gallery’s Institute of Asian Art.

Both rousing and unsettling, RESTLESS speaks to radically altering perspectives and structural paradigms. Curated by Diana Freundl, the show features work by Gu Xiong, Sunil Gupta, and Ho Tam, to name a few.

The third show on display is called Kids Take Over, a rich showcase of works across a range of mediums from the gallery’s collection. Engaging kids and adults of all ages, this exhibit captures the perspectives and creative expression of elementary and high school students from Metro Vancouver.

Susan Rome, Program Coordinator for the gallery made weekly visits to a few schools throughout the city, asking students for their takes on pieces of artwork. The results of these workshops are dispersed throughout the exhibition alongside photographs of the students taken by local documentary photographer Anita Bonnarens.

A great exhibit to take the kids to since it includes interactive spaces in the gallery’s rotunda and alcoves.

Kids Take Over is affiliated with the international Takeover Day initiative, organized by Kids in Museums, whose mission is to make museums more accessible to children, youth, and families.

Address: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-662-4700

Hours: Tuesday & Friday 12-8 pm | All other days 10-5 pm

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram