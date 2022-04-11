An acclaimed Metro Vancouver artist is paying tribute to memories of Vaisakhi parades past after the Surrey and Vancouver Nagar Kirtans were cancelled for 2022.

The Lost Vaisakhi, created by local graphic designer Jag Nagra, is a series of 10 illustrations featuring scenes that would be seen during the procession.

According to Nagra, the idea for The Lost Vaisakhi came to her when the beloved community event was cancelled for the third year in a row.

“During the first two years of the pandemic, it was a given that the Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan would be cancelled in Vancouver and Surrey. In 2022, there was some hope that the parades could possibly come back and we could once again gather to celebrate in the streets,” said Nagra in a release. “When it was announced that the parades were cancelled for a third consecutive year, I thought I could help people feel the sense of pride and nostalgia through my art.”

For Sikhs in BC and around the world, Vaisakhi is a religious celebration. The holy day commemorates the birth or establishment of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru, in 1699.

According to Nagra, who is also the creative director for the Punjabi Market Regeneration Collection (PMRC), the Nagar Kirtan is more than just an important celebration for Sikhs.

“They’re welcoming to people of all backgrounds and have played a huge role in the landscape of our cities,” added Nagra, who has recently collaborated with brands such as the Vancouver Canucks and Tim Hortons.

In the process of creating The Lost Vaisakhi, Nagra put out a question on social media asking people what they missed most about the Vaisakhi celebrations. Some poignant answers by the community members were included in the illustrations.

“I often create art based on what’s happening in the world. It’s a way for me to process my thoughts and feelings, and it acts as a form of meditation,” explained Nagra.

To see all of The Lost Vaisakhi illustrations, visit jagnagra.com.