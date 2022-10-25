"Absolutely not going": Arcade Fire frontman faces allegations, Vancouver fans want show refunds

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Some Arcade Fire ticketholders say they want a refund for the band’s upcoming Vancouver show after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were brought forward against the lead singer.

Accusations against 42-year-old Win Butler began circulating after Pitchfork, a New York-based music news publication, published a lengthy story over the weekend containing allegations of sexual interactions with three women and one person who identifies as gender fluid.

After the news of these allegations, there have been major changes to the show lineup.

Just last week Billboard confirmed that American musician Beck quit as the opening act for Arcade Fire on their upcoming North American tour.

This change was made just two weeks before the start of the tour.

Beck did not confirm why he left.

The allegations Butler faces and the major shakeups caused one Reddit user to ask local fans if people plan to attend the concert on November 25 at Rogers Arena.

“People with tickets for this show, are you still going since you spent the money on it, or are you boycotting it?” the user asked.



Many Reddit users responded by saying they are finding ways to get their money back by either reselling tickets, reaching out to Ticketmaster, or contacting their banks.

One user says they had already reached out to Ticketmaster but were declined a refund.

Daily Hive has reached out to Ticketmaster to clarify its refund policy.

According to the site, “All sales are final and refunds are only allowed in limited circumstances.”

Reddit users discussed the anger they had for the band member facing allegations and explained that was the reason they didn’t want to attend.

“Outrage should be directed at the band for continuing this tour,” one person says.

Others said that they were looking forward to Beck opening the show but because of the cancellation, they want their money back.

“I wanted to see Beck, now there’s no [Beck] or refund,” one person wrote.

“Was excited for Beck but not going to [Arcade Fire] at all now. Will try to resale but okay to eat costs,” another comment reads.

One person says they considered watching Beck perform and then leave but now that he will not be performing, they decided not to go at all.

One Reddit user explained they were conflicted about seeing the show but paid a total of $500 for two tickets before the allegations surfaced.

They say they were inclined to attend because of Beck. “To say I’m pissed and still conflicted is an understatement,” they say. “I don’t know what to do … [Ticketmaster] policies are ridiculous.”

Tickets cost between $58 to $334.

In Beck’s place, Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans will be opening for the Canadian indie rock group.

Beck was not the only musician to cancel on the group after allegations surfaced. Canadian musician Leslie Feist pulled out of the European leg of the Arcade Fire tour amid the Butler allegations.