Radio stations pull Arcade Fire amid Win Butler sexual misconduct allegations

Canadians will no longer hear any Arcade Fire songs on some radio stations.

Indie88 and CBC Music have announced that they are pulling the Montreal indie rock band’s music from the airwaves amid sexual misconduct allegations against lead singer Win Butler.

Ian March, program director at Toronto-based radio station Indie88, confirmed with The Canadian Press that they made “a quick decision over the weekend to pull the band’s music.”

Canada’s public broadcaster is following suit. A CBC representative says it is pulling the band from its CBC Music FM radio station and the Sirius XM channel CBC Radio 3.

“In light of the recent allegations against Win Butler, CBC Music will pause on playing Arcade Fire’s music until we learn more about the situation,” the representative stated.

Vancouver alt-rock radio station The Peak has also joined in.

“The Peak is pausing airplay on Arcade Fire for now, while awaiting more information,” the radio station told Daily Hive in an email.

Daily Hive has reached out to Toronto alt-rock station The Edge, as well as Corus Entertainment, Bell Media, and Rogers Communications. They have yet to respond to request for comment.

New York-based music publication Pitchfork published a lengthy story over the weekend detailing the accusations against Butler.

It contained allegations of sexual misconduct with three women and one person who identifies as gender fluid.

Accusers told Pitchfork that alleged sexual misconduct interactions were inappropriate based on age gaps, unwelcomed advances, and power dynamics, stemming from “various instances” between 2015 and 2020.

Arcade Fire is regarded as one of the most successful Canadian bands to ever rise out of the indie rock scene. The Grammy Award-winning band is embarking on a world tour at the beginning of September to promote their sixth album, We.

In March, Win’s brother Will (and founding band member) announced he had left the group after more than 20 years with the band.

The only reasons he cited for leaving the group were that both he and the band have changed “over the last almost 20 years” and that it was “time for new things.”

With files from DH Montreal Staff.