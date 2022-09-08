You can fly from Vancouver to Thailand for just $789 roundtrip this winter

Know what sounds better than staying in Vancouver this winter?

Eating pad thai on the beach, swimming under waterfalls, and exploring breathtaking Buddhist temples.

Cathay Pacific is offering head-turning prices for roundtrip flights to Thailand this fall and winter, and a trip to the Southeast Asian nation is looking increasingly tempting.

To find the deal, search Google Flights for prices in the $790 to $900 range — there are several dates available for travel between October 2022 and March 2023. The cheapest we could find was $789 for a trip between February and March.

The flights involve one short stop in Hong Kong before landing in Bangkok.

Thailand is a seriously traveller-friendly destination, with options for everyone from backpackers to luxury travellers. It boasts gorgeous beaches, snorkelling and scuba diving off its islands, incredible food and culture, as well as hiking opportunities.