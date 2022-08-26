NewsTravel Deals

Fly to Hawaii from Vancouver for under $375 roundtrip this fall

Nikitha Martins
Aug 26 2022, 5:36 pm
Couple tourists relaxing in Hanalei Bay resort in Kauai, Hawaii. Maridav/Shutterstock

If you’re looking to escape to a stunning paradise retreat but are hoping to avoid a busy tourist season, cheap flight options to Hawaii this fall are calling your name.

Non-stop roundtrip flights with WestJet and Air Canada out of Vancouver and Victoria later this year are available for under $375.

The best part is, if you fly out of Vancouver, you can pick between landing in Kona, The Big Island, or Kahului, Maui.

Once you land in your dream destination this fall, you will find near-perfect weather, reasonable hotel rates, and calming natural beauty.

Here are the cheapest deals Daily Hive has found.

Vancouver Airport to Kahului Airport

Vancouver Airport to Kona International Airport

Victoria Airport to Kahului Airport

How to book the flight:

  1. Go to Google Flights, Kayak or Skyscanner or FlightHub
  2. Put in your departure city and Kona or Kahului for your destination.
  3. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.
