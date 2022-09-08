You can fly roundtrip from Vancouver to Disney World for $366
In need of a Disney Parks fix? Round-trip flights to reach Central Florida, the theme park capital of the world, are as low as under $400 during the forthcoming cold and dreary Canadian fall, winter, and early spring.
According to YVR Deals, WestJet has lowered the price for their round-trip flights between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) for a wide range of date options spanning roughly one, two, or three weeks between November and April.
These flights on WestJet are non-stop both ways.
Round-trip flights between YVR and MCO have been hovering at well over CA$1,000 in recent months, but the latest deals enable round-trip flights as low as CA$366 including taxes. Other low options range between $400 and $600 round-trip.
This also happens to be the final few months of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, with special enhanced programming across the four theme parks and resort hotels to commemorate the 50th birthday of Magic Kingdom — the first theme park that started Disney World.
Similar to Disneyland’s Diamond Anniversary Celebration several years earlier, the 50th Anniversary Celebration is slated to end its 18-month run in March 2023.
For those planning a Disney World visit sometime between the middle of November and late December, expect even more magic on top of the 50th Anniversary Celebration, as Disney World’s seasonal Christmas decorations, festivities, and entertainment will be making an official return starting on November 11.
Temperatures at Walt Disney World are also considerably milder, similar to a normal Vancouver late spring or summer, with daytime highs in the low to mid 20s degrees Celsius and nighttime lows in the low teens.
It should also be noted that these dates largely fall outside of Florida’s hurricane season, which ranges between early June and late November.
How to book this flight deal
- 1. Go to Skyscanner, Kayak or FlightHub.
- 2. Try one of the following date combinations:
- Nov 12 to Nov 26 — $366 roundtrip
- Nov 19 to Nov 26 — $327 roundtrip
- Nov 19 to Dec 3
- Nov 26 to Dec 3, 10
- Dec 3 to Dec 10
- Jan 14 to Jan 21, 28, Feb 4
- Jan 21 to Jan 28, Feb 4, 11
- Jan 28 to Feb 4, 11, 18
- Feb 4 to Feb 11, 18, 25
- Feb 11 to Feb 18, 25, Mar 4
- Feb 25 to to Mar 4, 11, 18
- Mar 4 to Mar 11, 18
- Mar 25 to Apr 1, 8, 15
- Apr 1 to Apr 8, 15
- Apr 8 to Apr 15, 22, 29
- Apr 15 to Apr 22, 29
- Apr 22 to Apr 29