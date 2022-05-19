EventsSpringCurated

Hundreds of classic British cars will be on display in Vancouver this weekend (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 19 2022, 6:29 pm
Hundreds of classic British cars will be on display in Vancouver this weekend (PHOTOS)
Vancouver All British Field Meet/Facebook
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Back Alley Bash

Sat, May 21, 12:00pm

Back Alley Bash
May at Malkin Bowl

Sat, May 21, 12:00pm

May at Malkin Bowl
Welcome To The Jungle!

Sun, May 22, 7:00pm

Welcome To The Jungle!
Normal Good - Stand Up Comedy

Tue, June 7, 8:30pm

Normal Good - Stand Up Comedy

Car lovers rejoice! A long-running showcase of classic vehicles is returning to Vancouver this weekend after a two-year hiatus.

Vancouver All British Field Meet (VBAFM), happening on Saturday, May 21 at VanDusen Botanical Garden, will feature nearly 500 British classic cars on display.

The event is celebrating its 35th anniversary with vintage automobiles from across the city and BC, as well as Washington, Oregon, California, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Vancouver All British Field Meet

Vancouver All British Field Meet/Facebook

A number of marque anniversary celebrations carried forward from 2020 and 2021 will be held at VBAFM, including Triumph Stag’s 50th, English Ford’s 100th, and Jaguar E-Type’s 60th anniversary.

Vancouver All British Field Meet

Vancouver All British Field Meet/Facebook

Marvel at a 1938 MG VA, 1927 and 1932 Rolls-Royces, 1933 Alvis Speed 20, and other stunning vehicles in 62 classes. There will also be an ElectraClassic vehicle display spotlighting the trend of combining classic looks and modern driveability.

Vancouver All British Field Meet

Vancouver All British Field Meet/Facebook

You may even see folks dressed in period attire from the 1940s to 1960s enjoying delicious British Tea while admiring the antique cars. VBAFM’s High Tea is already sold out, but tickets for the all British classic car show are still on sale.

Vancouver All British Field Meet

Vancouver All British Field Meet/Facebook

The event will also feature live entertainment by The Little Mountain Brass Band.

Vancouver All British Classic Car Show

When: May 21, 2022
Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver
Cost: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $12 for youth, $6 for child, and ages 4 and under free. Family passes and VanDusen member tickets are also available. Purchase online

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Spring
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.