Car lovers rejoice! A long-running showcase of classic vehicles is returning to Vancouver this weekend after a two-year hiatus.

Vancouver All British Field Meet (VBAFM), happening on Saturday, May 21 at VanDusen Botanical Garden, will feature nearly 500 British classic cars on display.

The event is celebrating its 35th anniversary with vintage automobiles from across the city and BC, as well as Washington, Oregon, California, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

A number of marque anniversary celebrations carried forward from 2020 and 2021 will be held at VBAFM, including Triumph Stag’s 50th, English Ford’s 100th, and Jaguar E-Type’s 60th anniversary.

Marvel at a 1938 MG VA, 1927 and 1932 Rolls-Royces, 1933 Alvis Speed 20, and other stunning vehicles in 62 classes. There will also be an ElectraClassic vehicle display spotlighting the trend of combining classic looks and modern driveability.

You may even see folks dressed in period attire from the 1940s to 1960s enjoying delicious British Tea while admiring the antique cars. VBAFM’s High Tea is already sold out, but tickets for the all British classic car show are still on sale.

The event will also feature live entertainment by The Little Mountain Brass Band.

When: May 21, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $12 for youth, $6 for child, and ages 4 and under free. Family passes and VanDusen member tickets are also available. Purchase online