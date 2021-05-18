Vancouver to allow alcohol consumption at three public plazas

Alcohol consumption will be legally permitted at three public plazas in downtown Vancouver starting this month.

On Tuesday, Vancouver City Council voted to renew its Public Plazas Pilot. The temporary program was introduced last summer to offer Vancouverites a place to eat, rest, and responsibly enjoy alcoholic beverages during the summer season.

“As a City, we continue to strive to be flexible and responsive to the impact COVID-19 is having on our businesses and communities across Vancouver,” Mayor Kennedy Stewart said in an emailed statement.

“Based on the success of this pilot in its first year, I hope this project will once again provide business patrons and residents the space to connect and safely socialize with each other, particularly as businesses continue to struggle with reduced dining capacity.”

The three public plazas where alcohol consumption is allowed are as follows:

Cambie and 17th

800 Robson

Fraser and 27th

The program will run from May 21 to October 11, 2021. Each plaza will have access to automated public toilets or temporary portable washrooms.

While the pilot is ongoing, city staff will be studying these spaces, seeking feedback from users, and provide support to local businesses and communities.

Earlier today, New Westminster also announced its own pilot, which allows for public alcohol consumption at several parks and public spaces.