Life hacks for a smoother time at Vancouver International Airport

Vancouver International Airport often offers tips to passengers for a smoother experience when travelling, but some residents have their own life hacks.

Some of the airport’s tips include planning ahead for parking, pre-booking a security screening spot, and, of course, arriving early.

However, some Vancouver Redditors shared some interesting life hacks on getting to and from Vancouver Airport that Kelly Ripa would be delighted to hear.

One life hack that might be more familiar for Vancouver Airport passengers centers on getting to or from the airport. The original poster took the opportunity to remind people that you can pick up and drop off Evo Car Share vehicles at the airport.

They added that it would be cheaper than using an Uber or taxi.

Of course, there’s also the Canada Line, which would be cheaper than both if it can get you to your destination.

Others suggested there’s lots of free parking near Canada Line stations if you don’t mind parking on the street.

According to other Redditors, someone else had a little tip about Compass, though you might want to proceed with caution on this one as it technically breaks the rules.

Another user had some tips about when you’re picking someone up from the airport, suggesting to wait in the cell phone waiting area.

“When your party is ready, zoom up to departures and get them there.”

Someone else suggested that a Vancouver life hack should be not sharing life hacks, referencing that Evo didn’t always have a $5 airport fee.

