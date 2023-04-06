The Adidas warehouse sale in Vancouver has begun, and so far, lineups aren’t huge, but the deals are.

StyleDemocracy is putting on the sale, which is at the Vancouver Convention Centre in the West Building Hall C from Thursday, April 6 until Monday, April 10.

Products are discounted up to 70% off, which includes shoes, apparel, and accessories.

StyleDemocracy says, “These deals cannot be missed — get your spring closet ready!”

Items include short sleeve tops from $19.99, sweaters from $39.99, long sleeves from $29.99, and even jackets from $39.99.

Items like bags and shoes are also heavily discounted, with some items regularly priced at over $100 discounted to $20 to $30 instead.

If you’re a Canucks fan, there is even some Canucks-branded merch up for grabs, like t-shirts.

If you’re a Flames fan, there’s something there for you too.

If it’s shoes you’re looking for, you’ll find no shortage of popular styles that are also heavily discounted, but you’ll probably need to get to the sale quickly if you want to see your size.

The Adidas Warehouse sale in Vancouver is on for a few days, so if you can’t make it today, you’ll have several other opportunities.

When:

Thursday: 1 pm to 9 pm

Friday: 10 am to 9 pm

Saturday: 10 am to 7 pm

Sunday: 10 am to 6 pm

Monday: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building Hall C