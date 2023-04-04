Here are what sweet deals you'll find at BC Zellers stores

British Columbians were finally able to take a walk through memory lane as Zellers launched four BC stores and greeted shoppers with some sweet deals.

The retail chain opened in 1931 and is known for low-priced goods. However, the department store closed all its locations in the spring of 2013. Now, 10 years later, Zellers is making a comeback.

Zellers opened four locations in BC: Vancouver, Surrey, Abbotsford, and Kamloops.

However, the retail blast from the past is not precisely the way folks will remember it. Zellers no longer has stores; rather, it has its own retail space within Hudson’s Bay stores.

Compared to the cost of items at the Hudson’s Bay, folks will definitely appreciate the cornered-off section Zellers takes up.

“We have low prices, day in and day out. That means no sales or discounts. At Zellers, the best value is always today,” signs in the store read.

Shoppers can find apparel for as little as $8 for t-shirts or $7 for a tank top.

There are graphic tees that look straight out of the aughts for only $15.

For kids, some tees and baby onesies are sold for $10.

Meanwhile, there were some great deals for toys — especially if you’re looking forward to hitting the beach as soon as it warms up. A full beach set — bucket, shovels, and moulds are being sold for $12. There were also toy cars and trucks going for $5 and $9.

For those looking to freshen up their space, shoppers seemed to spend the most time browsing through the home section. Some deals that stuck out to us were the candles selling for $25 and under, cozy blankets for $16, and pillows going up for $12.

Meanwhile, in the kitchen section, shoppers could pick up 16-piece cutlery sets for under $12, some containers for $6 to $10, plates and bowls for under $5 each, and a 50-piece utensil set for $39.

Fancy an artificial plant? Those were going for as low as $5.

At Zellers, shoppers can find themselves some great kitchen appliances too like a Keurig or air fryer for under $100.

The only thing missing Tuesday was the signature Zellers food. While there’s been talk of having food trucks at the BC locations, that has not been put in place yet.

If you can’t wait to start your shopping, the e-commerce platform, Zellers.ca, also launched this month.

With files from Megan Devlin