Nordstrom Vancouver starts liquidation sale with 5% markdowns (PHOTOS)

Nordstrom began its liquidation sales across Canada today as it prepares to pull out of the country, but the discounts were minuscule on most of the merchandise at the Vancouver location.

Markdowns of 5% were posted on many racks throughout the Pacific Centre location, from bags to shoes to clothing. There were many people milling around the store — many more than would typically be shopping at 10 am on a Tuesday — but most didn’t seem too keen on making a purchase.

Daily Hive only saw steeper markdowns on two racks of menswear on the third floor, with discounts of up to 60%. It wasn’t clear whether those items were reduced before the liquidation sale began.

A Daily Hive reader also reported he found a pair of boots for 20% off on Tuesday morning.

But overall, it appears the deals fell short of what shoppers were expecting for the liquidation. And it wasn’t just in Vancouver — shoppers across the country voiced their frustration.

#nordstrom ‘s starting sale is 5%. They haven’t had enough time to go through inventory the deeper sale will probably be on the weekend. Be nice to the remaining employees— they’re being swarmed by shoppers but they haven’t been given enough information. #nordstromcanada — Lori Harito (@LoHo__) March 21, 2023

Liquidation sale @Nordstrom is 5% off right now. What a joke. — Lindsay Harris 🇨🇦 (@lindsayGlowbaby) March 21, 2023

A Nordstrom spokesperson said the maximum discount its currently offering is one-fifth off base price.

“Customers can shop up to 20% off beginning today, March 21. We do not have details about any further discount at this time.”

Until now, the Seattle-based retailer hasn’t marked down more of its product than usual in Vancouver — and some people have wondered whether it will simply ship its stock back to the US instead of offering Canadians bargain prices.

Just last week Nordstrom looked like it always had, but by Monday, things had changed. Luxury bags had been cleared from the shelves, restaurants had been cordoned off, and jewelry stalls had been shrouded in curtains as the retailer prepares for its exit.

Nordstrom announced on March 2 that it would cease all Canadian operations. It ended online sales that very day, and said it would close all of its physical stores by the end of June — even though the Vancouver location was the company’s top-performing outpost.

It’s not yet known what will replace the trendy department store that takes up an entire city block between Robson and Georgia streets, but Cadillac Fairview, which owns Pacific Centre, says it’s “working diligently” to manage the change.